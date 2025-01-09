Internet divided as parking warden 'continues issuing tickets' during LA wildfires

Wildfires have torn down over 1,000 buildings in Los Angeles over the past few days, with over 30,000 residents evacuated from their homes.

But amid the scramble to leave areas around Pacific Palisades and the positive side of humanity shining through as people offer out a hand to those in need, something unexpected has drawn attention online.

A clip posted to social media appears to show a parking warden in Santa Monica continuing to issue to tickets to improperly parked cars - despite plumes of smoke being in the backdrop.





Santa Monica warden issuing parking tickets in the middle of a fire. Unbelievable.

pic.twitter.com/AVe3wrYu4G

— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 8, 2025

However, it's drawn a mixed response.

Some people have been left angry that despite the desperation of locals in an emergency situation, the state continues to find ways to make money off them.

In fact, footage of cars abandoned amid gridlocked traffic has been widely-shared online in recent days, and some areas of Santa Monica have been evacuated amid risks of fire spreading.

"This perfectly exemplifies living in LA", one person posted on X.

"Excuse me, but issuing tickets during an emergency seems wildly misplaced. Shouldn’t resources be directed toward safety and evacuation?", another added.





www.indy100.com

Someone else chimed in: "The only thing you can count on government to do reliably, efficiently, and effectively is collect revenue from its citizens. It is, by far, their number one priority."

But for others, there were far more logical potential explanations for the situation.

"As much as I hate parking enforcement, and I hate them a lot, maybe it’s to keep the streets clear in the event emergency vehicles need to access those areas. They’re only getting tickets if illegally parked", someone suggested on X.

Others pointed out that perhaps cars were parked in front of much-needed hydrants, and fining could prompt the owners to move them.

Another commented: "Expecting to be able to break the law because a fire's on, that's worse. Guy's just doing his job, maybe don't park like a f****** moron."

Indy100 has reached to the City of Santa Monica for comment.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings