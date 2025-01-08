Why does California get so many wildfires?

The world has once again woken up to the news that wildfires are spreading through California - this time, the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

30,000 people have been told to flee their homes as 100mph winds push the flames towards even more destruction, with a number of multi-million-dollar properties already been seen burnt inside-out.

The fire has so far spread approximately 3,000 acres.

Celebrities including Mark Hamill, Ben Affleck and Spencer Pratt along with Heidi Montag have all been forced to evacuate - with Pratt documenting the destruction of his family home.





But, this isn't the first time we've heard of fires engulfing the state, and sadly it certainly won't be the last. In fact, eight of the 10 biggest recorded California wildfires in history have happened in the last five years.

So, why does The Golden State have such a problem with fires?

Usually there's a number of things that start them: Arson, equipment use, power lines, and lightning.

But unusual drought and heat exacerbated by climate change, overgrown forests caused by long-term fire suppression, and rapid population growth along the edges of forests could be what is propelling them to be even more destructive.

“We’re getting hotter, drier air that makes fires easier to start,” says Glen MacDonald, a UCLA distinguished professor of geography. “It makes the fuel much drier and the fires spread faster. They’re more intense, and they're more difficult to fight.”

What's more, a study done by UCLA came to a worrisome conclusion: Investing in more firefighters on the ground and in aircraft is unlikely to be successful in managing fires in the future.

“We’re spending a huge amount of money with some unbelievably dedicated and talented people, but that will not be the solution,” MacDonald said. “We’re not going to be able to tamp this down to the levels of burning we saw in the mid- to late-20th century using fire suppression alone.”

The solution? Experts say that the key to preventing mass destruction in years to come relies on local, state and federal agencies all working together.

Let's hope things get under control soon.

