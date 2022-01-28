Friday morning, First Lady Jill Biden announced the White House had welcomed a new pet, a two and half year old cat named Willow.

The first lady previously spoke about getting a cat since the Biden's moved into the White House in 2020 but questions surrounding the arrival of the cat remained mysterious. Now those questions are answered.

Willow comes with an interesting backstory - as she and Dr. Biden had met before.

“Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop,” said Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesman. “Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden.”

Dr. Biden intended to bring Willow home sooner but issues with the Biden's German Shepard, Major, delayed the cat's arrival.

"Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats and plenty of room to smell and explore,” LaRosa said.

The cat is the first feline to inhabit the White House since 2009. Prior to Willow, George W. Bush's cat, India, roamed the White House. One of President Biden's goals was to restore the White House pet precedent.

Willow will live alongside the Biden's German Shepard puppy, Commander.

Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it rise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.