Mountain in New Zealand granted same legal rights as a human being

A mountain in New Zealand has been given the same legal rights as a human being in a unanimous parliamentary vote.

Taranaki Mounga (or maunga), formerly named Mount Egmont by European settlers, is the second-highest mountain on the North Island of New Zealand.

Politicians have voted to give the mountain and its surrounding peaks “legal personhood”, making it the third natural feature in the country to gain it.

The mountain lies in a region of great spiritual significance to the Taranaki Māori people, with the mountain considered to be one of their ancestors.

Now, the mountain will have the same rights and protections as individuals and will be solely and officially known by its Māori name.

“After generations of hope being discarded and effort from those who are no longer with us … it is a sad time, but it is also a day that we can come together as iwi of Taranaki to celebrate because it is one of the most significant steps in our history – not only for our mounga, but for the people of Taranaki, the region, and the nation,” Jamie Tuuta, a chief negotiator for Taranaki Mounga, explained to the Guardian .

Taranaki Mounga is one of the most one of the world’s most symmetrical volcanic cones. It is thought to be the most climbed volcano in New Zealand and is a popular tourist destination.

The new ruling is designed to ensure it is treated with dignity and respect.

“When we think about the concept of personhood, what we are doing is putting in place a very Māori Indigenous concept into Western law,” Tuuta said.

“When we view them as being ancestors … what we ultimately look to do is to see behaviour change.”

