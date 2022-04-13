On Tuesday, several people were shot on the subway at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn - but it's one news anchor's wording in his nightly report that ended up raising viewers' eyebrows.



The mass shooting left New Yorkers shook and is the latest in a series of violent crimes that has left people fearing for their safety when on the subway.

According to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, the shooting began in a subway car when a person wearing a gas mask opened a canister releasing a smoke bomb and then began shooting.

One news anchor referred to the shooter, based on the police description of his appearance and height, as a "short man with a shorter fuse."

On TikTok, one person shared a clip of the news segment in question. They captioned the post, "Not making light of the situation but The whole city clowning on him for his height 😭 Stay Safe out there my fellowBrooklyners/ New Yorkers 🙏🏼💗."

@tiffhoneyyy Not making light of the situation but The whole city clowning on him for his height 😭 Stay Safe out there my fellowBrooklyners/ New Yorkers 🙏🏼💗 #newyork #abc7 #nyc #brooklyn #subway #abcnewslive #abcnews #ScreamItOut

"He really said that on the 6 O'clock news," read the text overlay on the video. "My mans did not hold back."

"The cops are looking for a short man with apparently with a very short fuse," the anchor could be heard saying.

In the comments, people reacted to the news segment.

"It's a good joke....a great joke even," wrote one person.

Another person added, "Short king spring is CANCELED," referencing the previous news cycle that proclaimed short men were being more loudly celebrated.

"He’s been waiting forever to use that line," said another.

One user acknowledged the horrific situation and said, "I know it’s not funny but I’m still laughing at this description."

"That’s New York newscasters for you," another said.

Videos and images have since circulated on social media that depict a horrifying and violent scene where the incident occurred.

Following the investigation, the MTA suspended all B and W service along with parts of D, N, and R service.

