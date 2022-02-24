Nigel Farage has said three words we never expected to hear from his mouth: "I was wrong."
The former Brexit Party leader admitted he had underestimated Putin following the Russian leader invading Ukraine, saying: "Putin has gone much further than I thought he would."
The Russian president moved troops into Ukraine on Thursday morning and warned other countries not to get involved. He claimed they were "peacekeeping" but the Ukrainian president described it as a "war" and other world leaders including Boris Johnson and Joe Biden have condemned the actions.
While it is nice to see Farage exercising some rare humility on one front as he finally noticed Putin, he then double-downed on his previous assertion that the EU and Nato are to blame for Russia encroaching on Ukraine. (He previously made the claim in a bizarre monologue in GB News earlier this week)
"It made no sense to poke the Russian bear with a stick," he said.
Well, I was wrong. Putin has gone much further than I thought he would. \n\nA consequence of EU and NATO expansion, which came to a head in 2014. It made no sense to poke the Russian bear with a stick.\n\nThese are dark days for Europe.— Nigel Farage (@Nigel Farage) 1645707713
Of course, people criticised Farage for his take and said he should have finished the tweet at "I was wrong".
No condemnation of Putin\u2019s invasion of #Ukraine & no support for its people. #Farage is no democrat & previous followers are now seeing him for what he is really is - a Putin apologist.https://twitter.com/nigel_farage/status/1496832757518974978\u00a0\u2026— Anna Soubry (@Anna Soubry) 1645710861
Probably should have stopped after the first four words.https://twitter.com/nigel_farage/status/1496832757518974978\u00a0\u2026— Stig Abell (@Stig Abell) 1645711228
To think I used to stand around at this guy\u2019s rallies hearing people shout the word \u201ctraitor!\u201d at the likes of John Major and Tony Blair.\n\nA reminder that our values are more under threat from within than without. Farage and Trump don\u2019t disguise what side they\u2019re on.https://twitter.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1496832757518974978\u00a0\u2026— Tom Peck (@Tom Peck) 1645711527
Nigel Farage is a victim blaming ill informed stooge. Why this would come as a surprise to anyone is what shocks me.— Jess Phillips MP (@Jess Phillips MP) 1645710192
Keep it brief, Nige.pic.twitter.com/5Ks3PLyf1o— TheBossRoss \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83e\uddf6 \u2744 \ud83d\udcf7 \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89 (@TheBossRoss \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83e\uddf6 \u2744 \ud83d\udcf7 \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89) 1645712071
Farage could have condemned Putin.\nFarage should have condemned Putin.\nInstead Farage blames NATO and the EU for extending the hand of friendship to Ukraine.\nBeneath contempt.https://twitter.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1496832757518974978\u00a0\u2026— Otto English (@Otto English) 1645709042
something I don't say very often because I kind of assume all my followers already think it, but worth reiterating now: Nigel Farage is really, really bad. Just a bad person who is bad for the world. Either stupid or malign, and probably bothhttps://twitter.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1496832757518974978\u00a0\u2026— Tom Chivers (@Tom Chivers) 1645710407
Yes. You were wrong, and you still are. \n\nThis is a consequence of Putin being a power-hungry dick.https://twitter.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1496832757518974978\u00a0\u2026— Jonathan Pie (@Jonathan Pie) 1645711871
Appeasement to a dictator. Shameful.https://twitter.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1496832757518974978\u00a0\u2026— Jeremy Duns (@Jeremy Duns) 1645711863
