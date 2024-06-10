A doctor has warned people to be on the lookout for a cancer symptom that is too often overlooked, particularly over the summer.

As the weather gets warmer (in theory, anyway) we should all start producing more sweat which is, of course, a perfectly normal bodily reaction.

We produce perspiration to cool our bodies down and stop us from suffering heatstroke and other serious ailments.

And whilst most of us are familiar with sticky skin and dark-patched clothes during the daytime, some of us also suffer from unpleasant dampness at night.

Again, this can be innocuous, but it can also be the sign of something more sinister, as GP Dr Suhail Hussain explained.

“Sweating at night is a common phenomenon and one that is far more likely to happen on hot sticky nights," Dr Hussain told The Daily Express.

"However, the occurrence of such symptoms should not merely be dismissed as, ‘Oh well it’s just hot outside’.

"Night sweats can be a sign of something more serious, for example, serious infections, the menopause and even cancer.”

You should get checked out if you're experiencing "persistent and unremitting" night sweats, according to Dr Hussain

Still, somewhat reassuringly, he noted that there’s a difference between “normal” night sweats and ones that could indicate something more menacing.

“Sweats associated with cancer are normally drenching – literally. You can wake up with your pyjamas and bed sheets wringing wet with sweat,” he explained.

He also pointed to additional signs that should be discussed with a doctor if they’re experienced:

Fatigue or a lack of energy in day-to-day life;

Unexplained bruises on your body;

Inexplicable pain;

Lymph node enlargement;

Sweating in the day that isn't related to being too hot at night.

The most common causes of cancerous night sweats are leukaemia and lymphoma – cancers related to the blood and lymph nodes – which is why sufferers might notice enlarged glands and find themselves bruising more easily.

He also said that rare forms of cancer called “carcinoids” can also cause excess sweating by affecting hormonal function through the neuroendocrine system.

Ultimately, he stressed: "The bottom line is that if you feel like sweaty Betty or perspiring Pete and it's going on a bit too long, then head over to your GP and get checked out.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings