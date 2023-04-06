BBC Breakfast host hits back after viewer said they were 'repulsed' by her hair

BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst hit back at an internet troll who made a nasty comment about her appearance.

Warhurst, who is pregnant with her third child, took on the troll after receiving a message via email that criticised her hair following an appearance on the breakfast news show on Wednesday (5 April).

In a post on Twitter, the TV presenter shared a screenshot of the horrible email she’d received. It read: “Please do something with your hair. You look a mess! We have to look at you while we are eating our breakfasts, for heavens sake!”

Captioning the screenshot, Warhusrt wrote: “Women who do this to women. Too repulsed by my hair to eat her breakfast, but managing to bang out this vitriol.

“Apart from anything else I can’t bear inaccuracies - I think we can all agree my hair looked [heart-hands emoji].”

In response, Warhurt received a whole host of support from celebrity friends and members of the public alike.

One person wrote: “I was thinking how nice it looked this morning and pondering on whether to go shorter. Always get one. That’s what the remote control is for.”

Someone else added: “You look fab Nina! Really sorry to hear that you have to put up with this bile.”

Fellow TV host Rylan, wrote: “F**K THEM . U look lovely x.”

ITV presenter Ruth Dodsworth, said: “Oh Nina. I’ve got to say… your hair is absolutely spot on perfect!!! I aspire to this!

“I get… ‘lovely’ messages like this daily… in my case they aren’t too far off the mark. But what on earth compels the few to be so utterly vile?! It’s totally befuddling!”

