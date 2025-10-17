No Kings Day: What have Republicans said about the protests?

The second wave of “No Kings” protests will take place across the United States on Saturday (18 October), as millions of Americans are expected to take to the streets to protest against Donald Trump and his administration.

It comes after the first of such No Kings protests took place on 14 June 2025 – the same day that Trump held a U.S. Army Parade on what was his 79th birthday.

Protests took place in many large cities across the US, and the same is expected to happen this time around, particularly as the government shutdown continues to rumble on.

According to organisers, there are more than 2,500 events scheduled throughout the country in all 50 states.

“Together, millions will send a clear and unmistakable message: we are a nation of equals, and our country will not be ruled by fear or force," they said in a statement, according to Axios .

What is the No Kings protest for?

In the US, the peaceful movement and protests have been sparked by unease around Donald Trump’s presidency and what organisers say are his “authoritarian power grabs”.

“Now, President Trump has doubled down. His administration is sending masked agents into our streets, terrorizing our communities. They are targeting immigrant families, profiling, arresting and detaining people without warrants. Threatening to overtake elections. Gutting healthcare, environmental protections, and education when families need them most.

“Rigging maps to silence voters. Ignoring mass shootings at our schools and in our communities. Driving up the cost of living while handing out massive giveaways to billionaire allies, as families struggle,” their website states.

The continued: “The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty.”

What have Republicans said about the No Kings protests?

Mike Johnson

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has continued to describe the protests as a “hate America rally” and even attempted to suggest that the protests are delaying the government shutdown coming to an end.

In a statement, organisers said: “Speaker Johnson is running out of excuses for keeping the government shut down. Instead of reopening the government, preserving affordable healthcare, or lowering costs for working families, he’s attacking millions of Americans who are peacefully coming together to say that America belongs to its people, not to kings.

“We’ll see everyone on October 18.”

In another interview, Johnson again called the protest a “hate America rally” and said the people who attend are “Marxist, Antfi people and all the people who hate Trump and hate America”.

Speaking to press on a separate occasion, Johnson claimed: “I bet you see pro-Hamas supporters, I bet you see Antifa types, I bet you see the Marxist in full display, the people who don’t want to stand and defend the foundational truths of this republic.”

Pam Bondi

US attorney general Pam Bondi suggested that the protest was being organised by the “criminal organisation” Antifa.

She claimed: “You’re seeing people out there with thousands of signs that all match, pre-bought, pre-put together.”

Bondi continued: “We are going to get to the root of Antifa and we are going to find and charge all of those people who are causing this chaos, in Portland, and all these other cities across our country.”

Scott Bessent

Treasury secretary Scott Bessent appeared to threaten people, with a warning to Democrats about their attendance at the No Kings protest.

He said: “I believe that Democrats will come to their senses soon. Maybe after this No Kings thing. But, No Kings equals no paychecks.”

Sean Duffy

US Secretary of transportation Sean Duffy made the baseless claim that protestors are being paid.

He claimed on Fox News: “The No Kings protest, Maria, really frustrating. This is part of antifa, paid protesters. It begs the question who's funding it.”

