'I want MAGA to have healthcare': AOC says she's the opposite of Trump

In a recent town hall, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared, “I want MAGA to have healthcare,” positioning herself as the antithesis of Donald Trump.

AOC emphasised that her progressive vision includes dignity and access to basic needs for all Americans, even those who oppose her politically.

Where Trump, she implies, governs in spite of opposition, she frames herself as someone whose mission is to ensure access and dignity for all.

She argued that true leadership means caring for everyone, not just allies. The statement comes amid ongoing debates over healthcare access in the U.S.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings