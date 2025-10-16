Trump’s approval ratings are looking 'scary' for him in every single swing state

Donald Trump ’s approval ratings are underwater in every swing state and even Fox News reporters are worried.

Fox News is arguably Trump’s biggest media ally, often having the president on to spout his ramblings live on air and its anchors promoting right-wing Republican talking points.

So, when Fox reporters sound the alarm, it's usually a sign that things are bad.

That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday (15 October) after polling information reported by Newsweek revealed Trump’s approval ratings have plummeted in every swing state (a US state where the Republicans and Democrats typically have a similar level of support and are often important in determining the outcome of an election).

According to a Morning Consult survey, Trump’s approval rating was in the negatives in the following swing states: Pennsylvania (-2), Michigan (-5), Wisconsin (-8), Arizona (-2), Georgia (-1), Nevada (-3), and North Carolina (-3).

FOX Business senior correspondent, Trump supporter and author of book Go Woke, Go Broke, Charles Gasparino argued that the revelation “has got to be scary for the White House, given the president's recent foreign policy success, successes to end wokeness, and change the country in a better direction”.

As for the cause, Gasparino’s view about the economy was out of step with Trump himself who has continually claimed that the economy is booming under him , despite 75 per cent of Americans reporting soaring prices .

“I suspect the reason for his low approvals is the economy. It doesn't suck, but it's still not good enough to make up for the lack of purchasing power lost during the Biden years,” Gasparino wrote on X/Twitter.

He continued: “One reason has to be higher tariffs; they are a tax increase falling primarily on Middle America and it appears at least for now they [are] not being offset enough by AI productivity gains, or the supply-side push of deregulation and the extension of the tax cuts.”

