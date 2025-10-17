GTA 6 LIVE: Next official announcement date revealed

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and because there's still more than seven months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The latest is the next date there will be an official update on GTA 6 has been revealed by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two.

The last official content update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released GTA 6 trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

Strip club screenshot reveals insane level of detail from GTA6 An insane level of detail has been spotted in one of the screenshots of one of Vice City's strip clubs. Pistoluislero posted a zoomed in image of one of the poles having "smudges and fingerprints" on it, saying: "It's wild how much detail Rockstar puts into their games. They don't just focus on the big things, even something like a stripper pole has smudges and fingerprints on it. That level of realism shows how far ahead they are compared to everyone else. I'm so ready." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. BubbleDupple said: "I keep saying I'm going to wait for the PC release. That's going to be a battle..." bigsugeinthelolo said: "GTA 5 Enhanced gonna look like GTA 3 when this comes out." Icy-Exchange-5901 said: "No way this game is getting above 30fps."

ICYMI: Next official announcement date revealed Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two has revealed the latest date the next official announcement on GTA 6 will be made - and it's less than a month away. Every quarter, Take-Two hosts an earnings call to give shareholders and stakeholders an update on the performance of the company to drive interest and investment. The next one is scheduled for Thursday 6 November at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Since GTA 6 trailer 1 released in December 2023, there has been at the very least a mention in every call about the release date of the most anticipated game of all time. As November will mark six months until the current GTA 6 release date of 26 May 2026, there is speculation swirling online Rockstar could be gearing up to make announcements about the game around the end of October or start of November - whether that's a new trailer, pre-order information or another delay.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update about GTA Online. Posts on social media said: "The newest twist on GTA Online's classic Slasher mode is aboard the pitch-dark Ramius submarine. "Navigate multiple decks, survive combat at close quarters, and evade a watery grave. Get 2x GTA$ and RP as part of the Featured Series from October 16-22. "Win 1 Adversary Mode to complete the Weekly Challenge and get GTA$200k along with the Brown Vintage Werewolf Mask. "If you've completed the past three weeks' challenges, you'll also earn the Vinewood Undead Collection rewards. Plus 2x GTA$ and RP in Acid Lab Sell Missions this week."

Reaction to Saints Row creator saying GTA 6 'deserves' to cost $100 from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to comments made by Chris Stockman, the design director for the first Saints Row game, saying GTA 6 "deserves" to cost $100. Speaking with eSports Insider, he did also say " I think GTA is the only one that can get away with it" and "it would be a disaster if everyone tried to match them". But his comment about GTA 6 potentially costing that much specifically has done the rounds on social media and gamers have been reacting to it in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Fun_Philosopher_2535 posted: " I wouldn't have minded paying $100 for RDR2 since I've spent thousands of hours in it. But let's be honest 90 per cent of AAA games today are garbage and don't even deserve $30, let alone $100." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. AgitatedFly1182 said: "Yes that's obviously what's happening, that's why The Outer Worlds 2 originally announced a launch price of 80 USD right after Mario Kart World's price was revealed before being shouted back down to 70." Lane8323 said: "If they do it once it opens the floodgates." bxgtvn said: "Yes but imo, $100 for ANY game is outrageous." Dund3rGuy said: "I hope it comes out and its like 60 dollars so then nobody will buy the 100 dollar bad games."

Saints Row creator says GTA 6 'deserves' to cost $100 Chris Stockman, the design director for the first Saints Row game, has said GTA 6 "deserves" to cost $100 in an interview with eSports Insider. "I think that there’ll be a tremendous amount of backlash if everyone switched to $100," he said. "Not all games are created equal. I think GTA is the only one that can get away with it and I hope they do. I really hope it's $100. I think it deserves to be $100. "The scope and magnitude of this production deserves that price tag but not everything is treated equally. It would be a disaster if everyone tried to match them."

Another Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared another update for Red Dead Online. A social media post said: "Experience two new Spoils of War Halloween variations in Red Dead Online - The Fort and Blackwater (All Hallows Edition). "Get 2x RDO$ and XP on these locations in the Featured Series through 20 October."

Cheeky GTA 6 nod in new GTA Online trailer? There's a new GTA Online trailer that seems to have a cheeky nod to GTA 6 that has been doing the rounds on social media. Rockstar Games shared a new one-minute trailer for GTA Online but the video is currently Unlisted on YouTube. At the very start of it, a voiceover says: "I'm afraid our time isn't up yet." Is that a cheeky nod to GTA 6? It certainly feels like it and seems to be something Rockstar Games would do...

Huge gameplay feature 'revealed' More about how the weapon wheel could work in GTA 6 has been 'revealed' by renowned dataminer Tez2. On GTA Forums, responding to a comment, Tez2 said: "I believe last year they [Rockstar] experimented with smaller wheels, or sub-wheels, within the big weapon wheel. "But this may have since been scrapped, or updated to a different style." This has not been confirmed by Rockstar.

Rockstar Games tribute to D'Angelo Rockstar Games has paid tribute to legendary R&B and Neo-soul singer D'Angelo who has died from pancreatic cancer aged 51. D'Angelo's hits include 'Lady' and 'Untitled (How Does It Feel)'. His 'Unshaken' also featured in Red Dead Redemption 2 and is regarded by some fans to be the best track in one of the best games of all time. A social media post from Rockstar said: "Rest In Peace D'Angelo, a true titan of soul. "We are eternally grateful for his track 'Unshaken' which will forever be an enduring part of the legacy of Red Dead Redemption 2."

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update about Red Dead Online on social media. A post on X / Twitter said: "The Halloween Pass 2 returns to Red Dead Online with a trove of haunting attire and more for those brave enough to claim them. "Veteran passholders retain all progress and perks while new participants can journey through every forbidden tier through 3 November."

Single-player v multiplayer debate from GTA6 A thread in the GTA 6 Subreddit has gone viral with Redditors debating about the expected different modes. Sharp_Elderberry_704 reposted a X / Twitter post from @GTA_Unlimited that said: "'In GTA 6, I'd prefer a longer single-player story mode over the best online experience.' Agree or disagree?" And the comments have been flooded. OkYogurtcloset8120 said: "Online has years to evolve. The story is 100 per cent what matters more at launch." Asalth said: "If it's the same as GTA Online currently is I won't even touch 6's online I really just have no fun with it. I'll end up playing the story multiple times." NoBullet said: "I'd prefer a lot of free roam things to do so I don't go online." Downtown_Ideal_791 said: "Definitely story mode is a must." AdaptedInflitrator said: "1000 per cent agree. Come on now. No one watched the trailers and thought of Online first. Both trailers were all story mode."

Reaction to rapper 'confirming' viral track is in GTA 6 from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Skrilla 'confirming' his track 'Doot Doot (6 7)' will be in GTA 6 - and it's not going down too well. It's the song that kicked off the viral 6-7 meme. PSPatricko posted a meme that said: "I'm getting too old for this s***." dragon-s_wrath said: "So what is the six seven meme lol?" -imbe- said: "'Pretty much official' my a**." Internal_Source_4402 said: "Fake. Everyone involved with GTA 6 is under NDA and can't even pronounce the game's name and all these clowns trying to hype it up are just ridiculous." ForlanGOAT said: "This is genuinely one of the worst songs I've ever heard Jesus Christ."

Rapper 'confirms' viral track is in GTA 6 Rapper Skrilla has 'confirmed' his track 'Doot Doot (6 7)' will be in GTA 6. It's the song that kicked off the viral 6-7 meme. The latest panel on the most recent Matt and Shane Secret Podcast spoke about GTA 6 and guest Skrilla said: "They gonna have '6 7' on there too." This has not been officially confirmed.

Next official announcement date revealed Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two has revealed the latest date the next official announcement on GTA 6 will be made - and it's less than a month away. Every quarter, Take-Two hosts an earnings call to give shareholders and stakeholders an update on the performance of the company to drive interest and investment. The next one is scheduled for Thursday 6 November at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Since GTA 6 trailer 1 released in December 2023, there has been at the very least a mention in every call about the release date of the most anticipated game of all time. As November will mark six months until the current GTA 6 release date of 26 May 2026, there is speculation swirling online Rockstar could be gearing up to make announcements about the game around the end of October or start of November - whether that's a new trailer, pre-order information or another delay.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.