Watch the confusing moment Trump starts rambling about 'reverse bathtubs'

A strange moment during a White House dinner stunned viewers when, mid‑speech, Donald Trump veered into a baffling rant on “reverse bathtubs”.

In describing a basement build, he explained: “We built a thing called … a reverse bathtub … you seal it … nature always wins.”

The remark followed a larger complaint about flooding and architecture, but left audiences scratching their heads.

Critics pounced, calling it another example of Trump’s strange public appearances, noting his detours, rambling, and odd metaphors.

Whether it was engineering jargon or off‑the-cuff imagery, one thing’s certain, the 'reverse bathtub' will haunt political memes for weeks.

