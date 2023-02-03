OnlyFans took 'measures' to stop Andrew Tate in his tracks in 'early 2022'

OnlyFans has reportedly stated that it took measures to prevent Andrew Tate from making money through the platform before his arrest.

It was confirmed this week that a Romanian court has ordered Andrew Tate, accused of human trafficking and organised crime, be detained for a further 30 days.

Tate, his brother Tristan and their two coaccuseds were appealing against their continued detention until 27 February over claims of rape and human trafficking.

Now, according to Reuters, an OnlyFans representative told the publication that Tate himself "never had" a creator account on the platform or received payment from the website.

The spokesperson for OnlyFans had taken "proactive measures" since early 2022 to prevent Tate from monetizing content on the platform.

Tate was arrested by Romanian police in December Mihai Barbu/AFP via Getty images





It comes after Tate lost his appeal against the detention after appearing in court, before proceeding to launch a bizarre rant on social media.

“Even if you feel powerful every day, some days you will feel more powerful than other days... Outcompete the average man’s best day on your worst,” the influencer tweeted.

As the brothers left the court following the ruling, Andrew Tate said: “Ask them for evidence and they will give you none, because it doesn’t exist. You’ll find out the truth of this case soon.”

Romanian authorities arrested the brothers along with two women in December on the accounts of six women who alleged they were sexually exploited by the detained group.

Hours before he lost his appeal, Tate compared himself to South African Apartheid activist Nelson Mandela on Wednesday (1 February).

