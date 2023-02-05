OnlyFans model Elle Brooke sold a tub of spit for £200

OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke has opened up about her most bizarre requests on the adult platform – and some have left people scratching their heads.

The social media star turned boxer recently knocked out Faith Ordway in the first round ahead of the KSI vs Faze Temperrr fight. It marked her second win after defeating Love Island star, AJ Bunke.

Given her new venture as a YouTube boxer, Brooke opened up about her past OnlyFans requests which include barking like a dog and selling tubs of spit.

During an interview with The Taboo Room, Brooke revealed she once sold a jar of her spit for £200. She added how one subscriber asked for a custom video of her barking like a dog – which she sees as "pretty normal now".

"I think it's hard because everything that you think is strange like it's normalised to me now like that's not even weird," she said.

Sex With A Ghost - Elle Brooke Story www.youtube.com





Things got even weirder when Brooke claimed someone wanted a video of her pretending to be r***d by a ghost.

She said: "Yeah I had to do a custom video I was r***d by a ghost. That was kind of difficult because you got to really use your imagination."

She continued: "I do requests, not so much anymore because it'd be extremely expensive for me to even move. I'm kind of lazy now."



Brooke said she was making around "seven grand a month" when starting out on the platform when she was at university.

"After a year I was easily making 30 grand a month, and it’s only built up since then," Brooke added.

