OnlyFans star Coconut Kitty dies aged just 24

OnlyFans star and Instagram model Coconut Kitty has died, according to a message posted on her social media page.

The 24-year-old star, who was also known as Diana Deets and had more than 5.4 million followers, had gained huge popularity on social media for modelling, as well as her digital artwork.

On her Instagram on February 19, it was revealed she had taken her own life. A black grid was posted on her Instagram along with a caption which appeared to confirm the tragic news.

It read: “To all lovers and fans of Coconut: Last Sunday, Coconut took her own life. It’s unfair. Life isn’t fair. We wish you guys could get to know her the way her friends and family did.

“She was such a light to this world, truly, she was always glowing. You could never slow that girl down. She was so hard-headed and strong, but also just so kind.”

The post also revealed that Deets was a mother, a sister, a daughter, a best friend and a role model for so many.

Readers were urged to check on their loved ones and to communicate how much they are loved.

The post continued: “All we ask is that you check on your friends and loved ones. You never truly know what someone is going through. Call them and tell them you love them. You never know how much time you’ll have left with the people you love. We love you forever Coconut, rest easy beautiful.”

While comments were locked on the Instagram post, many fans headed to Twitter to share their sadness at the news.

Fellow Instagram model Emma Glover posted: “RIP beautiful, I know many found her character controversial, but she was always kind, sweet and giving whenever I spoke to her. Most importantly a mum too. So sad.”

Glover added: “She helped me when I needed it. She was always giving.”

