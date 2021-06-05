A royal family member questioned if people knew Oprah and it backfired massively

The Countess of Wessex has said “there’s no reason why you should know” who American TV host Oprah Winfrey is if you’re not a fan of chat shows, in remarks which have been ridiculed online.

Speaking to The Telegraph during an interview about the Duke of Edinburgh – who was her husband Prince Edward’s grandfather – the royal said: “You know, if you’re not into chat shows, there’s no reason why you should know who she is – certainly not in this country anyway.”

The comments come after Winfrey interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this following their decision to step back as working royals. The explosive interview saw the Duchess of Sussex claim that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born”, an allegation which Buckingham Palace described as “concerning”.

Such a claim prompted a shocked reaction from Winfrey – one which later became a viral meme online. As a result, Sophie R’hys-Jones assertion that Oprah is unknown raised eyebrows on Twitter:

Others, meanwhile, responded to point out how little people knew about the Countess in comparison to the broadcaster:

People who live in glass houses – or rather, a fancy mansion – really shouldn’t throw stones…