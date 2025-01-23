There's one Oscars snub that film fans cannot believe missed out on a nomination

Nominations for the 2025 Oscars have been announced and fans are distraught about one film in particular missing out on being recognised.

The announcement for the upcoming ceremony, the most glamorous night of the year in Hollywood, was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed due to the fires in the Los Angeles area.

Major films including Wicked, Dune: Part Two and A Complete Unknown have been given nods for Best Picture. One major film that was ignored was Challengers. The spicy tennis-themed drama which follows a love triangle between a coach, her troubled ex-boyfriend and her tennis champion husband.

Starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist and directed by Call Me By Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino, the film shockingly failed to secure any nominations. But fans are particularly stung by the fact the film’s soundtrack from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross has been ignored.

The nominations for Best Original Score are: The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Pèrez, Wicked, and The Wild Robot.

Fans of the high-octane sports romp shared their outrage on Twitter/X after the nominations were announced on Thursday (23 January).

“No best original score Oscar nomination for CHALLENGERS’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross is ridiculous”, one fan complained on X, alongside a clip of the score.

“CHALLENGERS score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross was snubbed by the Academy,” another film fan complained.

A third person wrote: “NO ORIGINAL SCORE NOMINATION FOR CHALLENGERS?!?”

While another fan reacted to the snub by stating: “They [the Academy] couldn’t handle the heat.”

And while quoting the infamous Moonlight/La La Land faux pas, a different X user quipped: “Sorry there’s been a mistake, Challengers you guys won best score. This is not a joke, they read the wrong thing. Challengers. Best Score.”

The Challengers score won Best Original Score at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards earlier in January, seemingly added more salt to the snub wound this time around. Musicians Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor, who are both widely known for their work with the industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails, composed the acclaimed music.

