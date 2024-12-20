



Timothée Chalamet is known for going to great lengths to perfect his craft — whether he’s playing a young cannibal, or an aspiring chocolatier, he’s undergone a lot of different transformations on the big screen in such a short amount of time.

His latest reinvention sees the 28-year-old transform into Bob Dylan for his biopic, A Complete Unknown.

The film focuses on the singer-songwriter 'going electric' at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965 which sparked controversy at the time.

It has achieved a respectable 74 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, and the consensus reads: “Charged by Timothée Chalamet's electric performance, this ballad of Bob Dylan might not get under the enigmatic artist's skin but will make you feel like you've spent time in his company.”

One physical change Chalamet underwent to become the ‘Like A Rolling Stone’ singer was growing his fingernails. Fans had already noticed his nails in the trailer and photographs from the film’s set, with some left wondering if the nails were the result of a manicure.

Fans wasted no time weighing in on Chalamet's new look.

"Looks like the biopic is going to be accurate," one fan quipped on TikTok.

Another fan asked: "Have you ever met a guitar player?"

A third person responded: "A lot of guitar players have longer nails on their fingerpicking hand."





The film’s director, James Mangold, has finally revealed all. “Yeah, he was growing them,” he told Business Insider. “If you look earlier in the movie, there are some scenes where they aren't as long, but by the end, he had some full-on Nosferatu going on.”

Bob Dylan fans have shared their own theories online about why the musician grew his nails. In a Reddit thread dedicated to his ‘freaky claws’, fans speculated it was to help him play the guitar, and others thought it was due to a lack of hygiene in the 1960s. Dylan has not discussed his nails on the record before.

Still, it’s another example of Chalamet immersing himself in one of his characters and we love him for doing it.

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been spotted together in the wild for the first time in months - and people are in shock to find out the duo are very much still going strong.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.