The subtle command Oscars photographers use to move non-celebrities out of the way

The countdown to the Oscars has officially begun with speculation, excitement and predictions of what's to come. And if past years are anything to go by, we're in for an unforgettable show.

While much of the focus is on the celebrities in attendance and the red carpet glamour, what often goes unnoticed is the behind-the-scenes activity – especially when it comes to the photographers, whose roles are often far less glamorous than they might seem.

Los Angeles Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin once told Vanity Fair thatthe paps are typically "against a hedge" with a row of still photographers right behind them.

For photographers, award ceremonies can feel like "sardines" packed together, he explained.

"There's really no room. . It’s awkward, especially if you shoot with two cameras. . .one to do full-length dress shots and a second camera with a longer lens, so you can [capture] details like the ring, the shoes, whatever. If you have two cameras, it’s a nightmare, because you are shoulder to shoulder. . . . It just becomes a pain, and then everybody gets a little gruff and starts pushing," he told the publication.

However, there’s one five-word phrase known to both celebrities and photographers alike. This question is typically used to ask any plus ones or bystanders to step aside, clearing the way for a perfect shot.

Getty Images

To maintain discretion when a celebrity brings a non-famous guest, like a partner or friend, photographers have developed a polite way to ask them to step out of the frame, keeping the attention on the star.

Rather than outright telling the guest to move, they use a much more refined phrase: "Can we get a fashion?"

This request subtly lets the guest know that the celebrity’s outfit needs to be captured alone, prompting them to move aside without drawing attention or causing any disruption.

