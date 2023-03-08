Mystery Oscars voter throws shade at Top Gun movie

The Oscars are just days away – and there's already been major shade thrown towards one of the nominees, Top Gun.

Nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were announced earlier this year, with the likes of Everything, Everywhere All At Once, Elvis, Banshees of Inisherin, Tár and The Whale and sequels such as Top Gun: Maverick, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever being nominated.

Now, one anonymous Oscar voter shared his hot take with The Hollywood Reporter.

While he suggested that Top Gun should have been up for a Best Cinematography award, he said the film was "probably the weakest" in the Adapted Screenplay category.

If it were up to him, he'd hand the award to Glass Onion, in which he said "Rian Johnson is great — give Rian Johnson an Oscar!"

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The hotly anticipated star-studded event returns to screens on 12 March, following last year's drama between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Luckily, this year's host Jimmy Kimmel has a plan in case things do take a sour turn.

"Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the s*** out of them on television. And if it’s The Rock, I run," the TV host told The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked whether the slap was "boring to joke about" now, Kimmel responded: "Well, whatever I say about it, it’s going to have to be great, right?"

He continued: "So much has been said and there’s so much focus on it. I obviously don’t want to make the whole monologue about that, but it would be ridiculous not to mention it."





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.