A lawyer representing one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’s alleged victims has publicly shared shocking details of the abuse she claims to have suffered at his hands.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd told NewsNationthat Combs, now 54, forced her client to remove her clothes by threatening her with a knife.

He then allegedly doused the woman in a lubricant that had been spiked with a date-rape drug, before violently assaulting her alongside his bodyguard and another friend.

Mitchell-Kidd said the alleged victim noticed herself becoming “more and more limp” after Combs squirted her “all over her body” with “some type of lubricant or oil”.

She doesn’t remember being forced to consume any drugs, but oil can help the absorption of the psychoactive depressants Rohypnol and GHB, the lawyer noted.

“So, in order to get [one of the date-rape drugs] to topically take into somebody’s body, you need a conduit, which is typically oil,” Mitchell-Kidd explained.

“So, it seems to me that there were some types of drugs mixed into the oil, which is why he was dousing her in that oil prior, not only to make it easier to assault her, but that was what was lowering her defences.”

After the rapper allegedly smothered the woman in the mysterious liquid, he allegedly raped her, as did his bodyguard and a third person.

Mitchell-Kidd then confirmed that she plans to file a complaint on behalf of her client later this week.

“The details are graphic, and the complaint lays out all of the details,” the lawyer said, adding that her client "was finally able to get away after the gruesome attack."

Diddy was arrested on 16 September on charges of racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He pleaded not guilty but was denied bail and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

During a press conference last week, the lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing upwards of 120 alleged victims of sexual assault at the hands of the disgraced music mogul, revealed that half of the alleged victims he is representing are male and that the alleged sexual assaults occurred across different states – with the majority taking place in New York, California, Georgia and Florida – beginning as early as 1991.

Buzbee claimed that they were carried out at Combs’ annual White Parties, in hotels and in numerous other locations.

Most shockingly, he said that 25 of the accusers were minors at the time – with the youngest just nine years old.

Buzbee said that many of the accusers reported being drugged, and that horse tranquilliser was found in their systems after the parties they attended.

The children the 54-year-old allegedly abused were “seeking TV or music careers with promises [from Combs] of ‘I’ll make you a star,” the attorney said.

Diddy’s legal team has responded to the spate of serious allegations, with Erica Wolff – an attorney representing the record producer – tellingPage Sixthat her client “cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus”.

“That said,” she continued: “Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.

“He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

