Diddy's lawyer attempts to explain why rapper had 1,000 bottles of baby oil

The lawyer representing Sean “ Diddy ” Combs has attempted to explain why officials found 1,000 bottles of baby oil inside the rapper’s property.

Combs was arrested at a hotel in New York on Monday 16 September on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking and has been denied a $50 million bail. He has pleaded not guilty.

Reports claim that, per indictments, authorities seized over 1,000 bottles of baby oil during raids on Diddy’s properties, along with other supplies that would be used in his alleged “ freak offs ”.

Now, his attorney Marc Agnifilo has tried to dispute that number in a video interview.

“I don’t know where the number 1,000 came,” Afnigilo told TMZ , before being informed it had come from the US attorney. “I can't imagine it’s thousands and I’m not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything.”

It was suggested to him that the authorities believe the baby oil was used as a lubricant during orgies.

“I guess,” Agnifilo responded. “I don’t know what you need 1,000 – one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don’t know what you’d even need 1,000 for.”

The lawyer then went on to suggest that, because Diddy has big houses, the rapper must have been buying in “bulk”.

“He has a big house, he buys in bulk,” Agnifilo argued. “I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home.”

Since Diddy’s homes were raided on 25 March , videos of celebrities discussing the rapper’s infamous parties have started to resurface.

Ashton Kutcher refused to divulge details of what happened at Diddy’s parties on an episode of Hot Ones, while in 2014, Khloe Kardashian discussed a Diddy party where everyone was naked during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. There is no evidence to suggest any of the celebrities were aware of any of the alleged activities in the lawsuit.

