Have a wad of £20 and £50 notes lying around?

Probably not - society is pretty cashless nowadays and there is a cost of living crisis...

But if you do, you better go on a supermarket sweep as soon as possible; they are set to become worthless in just 100 days.

The Bank of England said people should spend or deposit the estimated 163 million paper £50 banknotes and about 314 million £20 paper notes that are still in circulation before they are replaced with plastic versions, which are more durable and harder to counterfeit.

"The majority of paper banknotes have now been taken out of circulation, but a significant number remain in the economy, so we're asking you to check if you have any at home," the Bank's chief cashier, Sarah John, told the BBC.



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

From October, people with a UK bank account should still be able to deposit the paper notes into their account or at the Post Office, but spending them will be impossible.

What are you waiting for?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.