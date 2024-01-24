Passenger kicked off plane for excessive farting on American Airlines flight

A passenger on an American Airlines flight ended up getting removed for one unusual reason...farting.

Recently in a viral Reddit post, a fellow passenger on the flight from Phoenix, Arizona, to Austin, Texas detailed the surprising turn of events that occurred on January 14..

In a post to the r/Austin subreddit, user u/Glamgalatx began: "This past Sunday I was on a direct American flight from Phoenix to Austin and I was seated near the row where this situation occurred. I’m simply sharing this because it’s somewhat entertaining, and no I did not film anything."

After boarding the plane, the Reddit user couldn't help but notice an "audibly disgruntled" man and put their behaviour down to a "hungover," or "rough day," and grumbled "f***ing hell" as he took his seat.

Several minutes later, things appeared to kick off as the man could be heard saying loudly: "You thought that was rude? Well how about this smell," and proceeded to fart.

"I don't know what provoked that comment, and while kinda funny to overhear, it was uncalled for especially coming from a grown man on an airplane nonetheless," the Reddit user recalled.

"The people seated immediately near him were ladies seemingly minding their own business. I didn’t catch anyone’s response to that but the guy seated next to me and I exchanged smiles and shook our heads."

The flight was in the early evening and so many passengers were tucking into some snacks, and the man who farted wasn't too happy about it as he loudly said: "Yeah, everybody let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time."

This prompted a guy sitting in the row over to fire back: "If you don’t like it you can fly private” to which "fartman" says “That’s so f***ing rude."

Another passenger then chimed in: "I think we’d all agree you’re the rude one here," and the farting passenger replied "Something like 'that’s just so low class.'"

An additional passenger quipped in response: "Well you’re back here in economy with the rest of us."

These exchanges caused the flight attendants to step in and say "That's enough," to the farting passenger.

The original poster continued: "The plane is finally taxing towards the runway but comes to a stop. An announcement comes over saying 'apologies for the interruption but we are returning to the gate, we will give you more info when we have it.'"

Upon returning to the gate, the flight attendant comes back to inform the tooting traveller that he will not remain on the flight.

"I don't understand," he replies, as he is told there will be a discussion once he is off the plane.

"He gets up, grabs his bag and quietly exits the plane. We all breathed a sigh of relief when he was removed, I think most people were on edge about what he may say or do next," the OP added.

In the end, the trip was only delayed by 15-30 minutes, and OP believes the airline "handled it swiftly."

Since sharing the post, it has received over a thousand upvotes as people responded with their thoughts in the comments.

One person said: "I wonder if Fartman ever made it to Austin?"

"He missed an opportunity to fart on the way out and yell 'SMELL YOU LATER!'" another person wrote.

Someone else joked: "Maybe another flight was low on gas?"

"The delay sounds worth it just for the story alone," a fourth person commented.

