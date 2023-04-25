Another vegetable shortage is looming in supermarkets

Supermarkets are running out of another key vegetable, causing limits on the numbers customers can purchase.

After there was a shortage of salad crops in February and March, another bout of cold weather in European countries the UK imports from has resulted in bad news for peppers.

And so, Morrisons is limiting purchases of peppers to two a customer. The supermarket said it hoped to be able to lift the restrictions within the next week or once supplies improved.

Andrew Opie, the director of food and sustainability at the trade body the British Retail Consortium, blamed the weather.

“A few stores have implemented temporary limits on how much customers can buy to ensure availability for everyone. However, availability should improve for those impacted in the coming weeks as we enter UK growing season,” Opie said.

The last shortage this year was blamed on the weather as well as the increasing cost of energy, fertiliser and other items used to grow supplies.

Some food importers also pointed to the extra costs and bureaucracy created by Brexit.

So if you have peppers in your fridge at the moment count yourself lucky - not everyone does.

