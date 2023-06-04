Peta mocked as animal rights organisation uses dinosaurs to make bizarre argument

The animal rights organisation Peta has said and done some pretty wild things over the past few years, from the myth that dairy is linked to autism (as if autism is somehow a bad thing, when it very much isn’t), to claiming the word ‘pet’ is harmful and barbecuing a ‘baby’ in a bid to get people to eat less meat.
Yet at the same time, they appeared to take no issue with Kylie Jenner’s fake lion head which she sported at this year’s Paris Fashion Week – even going as far as to praise the piece as “fabulously innovative” in a comment to indy100.
Now, in their latest outlandish post on Twitter to encourage people to stop eating animals, Peta has argued individuals should “think twice before ordering that chicken sandwich” because “T rexes wouldn’t approve of you eating their descendants”.
Yes, really.
The tweet from Thursday - shared to mark 'Dinosaur Day' - also attached a report from New Scientist confirming the ancestral link between the dinosaur species and chickens, as well as a basic graphic which reads: “If you wouldn’t eat a T rex, don’t eat a chicken.”
Peta, which stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has long been against what it calls speciesism – that is, “the belief that the differences between humans and other animals justify torturing, killing and eating them or exploiting them in other ways”.
Well, it seems they have a long way to go to persuade people to go vegan, as Twitter users soon ridiculed Peta’s decision to use dinosaurs to make them ditch meat, and said they’d be more than down to eat T rex if that was an option today:
\u201cthere were recorded instances of cannibalism in tyrannosaurus rexes. what do you mean t-rex wouldn't approve of us eating their descendants. THEY ATE EACH OTHER\u201d— Miri @ NO BITCHES (@Miri @ NO BITCHES) 1685840564
\u201c"You wouldn't eat a T-rex"\nBitch they were the best ones to eat.\u201d— Rainbow Potato (@Rainbow Potato) 1685837746
\u201cMe after a plate of smoked T-Rex Ribs\u201d— Blackest in the Room (@Blackest in the Room) 1685836166
\u201cFinally, somebody stands up for the oppressed T-Rex community.\u201d— Barry (@Barry) 1685832033
\u201cI would absolutely eat a T-Rex.\n\nImagine being the individual known for eating a T-Rex. \n\nThat sounds incredibly cool.\u201d— Christina Tasty (@Christina Tasty) 1685828143
While we’re thankful T rexes are very much extinct, we can’t help but wonder how you’d even manage to get your hands on its meat – given they were carnivores.
Then again, we’d probably eat the meat ‘roar’ (sorry)…
