PETA praises Kylie Jenner's 'fabulously innovative' lion head at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner's realistic lion head caused quite a social media storm after sporting the Schiaparelli statement at their Paris Fashion Week show

The 25-year-old donned a fitted black, velvet dress styled with a pair of gold heels – but attention soon turned to the unmissable addition attached to her shoulder.

Despite some harsh backlash online, the Schiaparelli faux animal head got a surprising seal of approval from animal rights organisation PETA, who described the statement piece as "fabulously innovative."

In a statement, PETA’s Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen told Indy100: "These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there’s a will, there’s a way—and Kylie’s look celebrates lions’ beauty and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn apart to satisfy human egotism.

They added: "We encourage everyone to stick with 100 per cent cruelty-free designs that showcase human ingenuity and prevent animal suffering."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram on Monday (23 January) with a series of snaps to showcase the statement look, describing it as "beauty and the beast".



She proceeded to thank Schiaparelli's creative director, Daniel Roseberry "for such a special morning".

The mum-of-two added: "wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful".

Schiaparelli later posted a montage of Jenner's look, explaining that the creation was made from "sculpted foam, wool and silk faux fur" to "celebrate the glory of the natural world."





The brand disclaimed and reiterated: "NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED IN MAKING THIS LOOK".

The beauty mogul wasn't the only person turning heads at the show...





Just a few seats down on the front row was Doja Cat, who donned 30,000 red Swarovski crystals across her body.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.