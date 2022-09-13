An ancient symbolic stone called the Stone of Destiny is set to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for King Charles III'scoronation.



The stone, which was used for centuries in the inauguration of Scottish kings, was seized by King Edward I and reworked into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296.

Also regarded as the Stone of Scone, it was brought back to Scotland in 1996.

In 1953, the late Queen Elizabeth II sat above the stone when she was crowned, and it will be in the ceremony for her son.

There is no coronation date as of yet.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which manages Edinburgh Castle, made the announcement that the stone would be used in King Charles III's coronation before and then brought back to the castle's Crown Room.

"The stone will only leave Scotland again for a coronation in Westminster Abbey, the HES's website states.

The Stone of Destiny is described as coarsely-grained pinkish-buff sandstone and is revered as a historical symbol of Scotland's pride and monarchy.

After being removed from Scotland by King of England Edward I in the 13th Century, the stone did eventually get returned to the Scots on St Andrew's Day in 1996.

With that, the Crowns of Scotland and England had been merged for just shy of 400 years.

In 1950, four Glasgow University students infamously stole the stone from Westminster Abbey.

Three months later, and 500 miles further, it was discovered at the high altar of Arbroath Abbey.

The story of the robbery of the Stone of Destiny robbery was also made into a 2008 film of the same name.

Elsewhere, in November 2020, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the plans to relocate the stone to Perth.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.