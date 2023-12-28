Experts predict the UK could be in for a polar vortex “snow bomb”, but what is it and how will it affect us?

Despite parts of the country having one of the mildest Christmases on record, the winter season is certainly not done with us yet, as a “snow bomb” is predicted to hit Britain this January.

The sudden change in weather will be down to the polar vortex that occurs in a layer of the atmosphere, between six to 30 miles above the ground, known as the stratosphere.

What is a polar vortex?

The polar vortex is a circulation of winds high up in the stratosphere over the poles.

The cone of low pressure is strongest in the winter because of the increased contrast in temperature that exists between the cold polar regions and the milder mid-latitudes – regions like the United States and Europe.

Because the polar vortex exists higher in the atmosphere than typical weather systems, which usually occur in the lower troposphere, they are sometimes able to affect weather conditions that bring extremely cold weather.

When the polar vortex is weakened if the stratosphere gets warmed, it can cause it to surge further south, bringing us freezing cold weather conditions.

Contrary to what some might believe, the polar vortex is not a “storm” because it permanently exists in the atmosphere. As such, it has been around forever, despite it only being used regularly in the media in recent years.

In 2024, meteorologists predict we could be in for 15 days of intense cold weather, with snow covering the country for the first half of January.

