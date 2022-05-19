Wichita Police have managed to identify a suspect given the unfortunate yet apt nickname - a "poopetraitor" - who was caught taking a number two right in the middle of a beauty store.

The incident occurred last week and police were able to determine the crapping culprit thanks to the help of the community after the police department shared a social media post urging the public to identify the unnamed woman aka "public enemy number 2".

"Wichita, we need your help with a... unique case," the post read which showed two images of a female from surveillance camera footage inside the store in Wichita, Kansas.

"We're trying to identify the pictured female, who on May 10th entered a Beauty Supply store in the 2200 block of E. 21st Street and defecated in the middle of the aisle."

"Yes, you read that right," acknowledging the fact it's a pretty unusual incident.

Apparently the defecation was significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result," not an image anyone wants to imagine.

The business this occurred in also "would like to know who the poopetrator is so they can pursue criminal charges."

"The incident was captured on video surveillance, but for the good of all of you we are not posting the footage of the offending fecal assault," the department added jokingly.

Those running the police department's social media also had a little fun in the comments section as they cracked a joke: "We've already confirmed that this is NOT Amber Heard so please stop calling and emailing that info! Thanks!"

This is in reference to actor Johnny Depp accusing ex-wife Amber Heard of defecating in his bed, something which Heard has vehemently denied.



"Let’s hope you can wipe this case clean and flush away the memories," one person wrote in the comments.

