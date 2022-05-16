Amber Heard blamed her dogs for the faeces discovered in the bed she shared with Johnny Depp during their marriage.

During Depp's testimony in his defamation trial against Heard, he alleged that his ex or one of her friends "dropped a grumpy" on his side of their bed after an argument broke out about him being tardy for the Aquaman actress' 30th birthday party in 2016.

When The Pirates of the Caribbean actor's housekeeper sent him a photo, he said: "My initial response to that was … I laughed … It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh."

He also claimed that he left their downtown Los Angeles condo for another home in the Hollywood Hills after she got angry with him.

But now in this week's court proceedings, which resumed after a week-long hiatus, Heard made the claim that the poo was from one of the actor's dogs, Boo, who had "eaten Johnny's weed when she was a puppy."

Depp's other dog's name is Pistol.

"She had eaten Johnny's weed when she was a puppy and had bowel control issue for her entire life, among some other issues. We regularly had to take her to the vet to try to figure out, well, what was wrong with this dog," Heard said.

"She liked to burrow in the bed. She liked to be by the foot of the bed underneath the covers. It was customary that they slept in bed with us, but Boo, having the issue she had, we had to leave her in bed so that she wouldn't be encouraged to go to the bathroom, which would happen almost immediately once you put her down on the floor and sometimes, it happened in bed too."

When asked about potential bathroom issues she found with the dog before leaving with her friend for Coachella, Heard said that she didn't "notice anything," but they left the dogs in the bed while they packed for the event.

Depp, whose dogs are teacup Yorkies, didn't seem convinced that they were the culprit when he confronted Heard about it in the past.

"They weigh about 4 pounds each. The photograph that I saw — I lived with those dogs for many years. I picked up their funk. It was not the dogs."

Starling Jenkins, a member of Depp's security team, said he chatted with Heard about the incident as he drove her to the music festival after the former couple had their tumultuous exchange following the birthday party.

"We had a conversation pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss' bed prior to leaving the apartment, Jenkins said.

He also noted that the "surprise" he mentioned pertained to the faecal matter in the couple's bed and that the actress supposedly described the poo as "a horrible practical joke gone wrong" despite her denying she said this.

Depp accused Heard of defaming him in a December 2018 Washington Post op-ed titled: "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change."

Heard has also countersued and alleged Depp assaulted her numerous times before and during their marriage, which came to an end in 2016.

Depp is seeking $50m in damages for both his mental health and his career.

