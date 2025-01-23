Shocking X-ray reveals man infested with tapeworms after kitchen mistake

If you're eating, you may want to pause before reading on. A doctor has shared a chilling X-ray on X/Twitter, showing a patient infested with hundreds of tapeworm eggs after a kitchen mishap.

US doctor Sam Ghali shared the "most insane" footage online, racking up almost 15 million views and thousands more responses.

"This is a condition known as cysticercosis. Essentially these are larval cysts of taenia solium - also known as the pork tapeworm," he explained.

According to Dr Ghali, this happens when a person consumes raw or uncooked pig, leading to infection with worms in the gastrointestinal tract.

"These cysts can travel anywhere throughout the human body," he added. "In this patient, they’ve travelled heavily to the muscular and the soft tissues of the hips and legs."

Dr Ghali was examining the patient's hip fracture, when he came across the "most insane discovery. Fortunately, in this case, they were not life-threatening.

Dr Ghali warned: "The problem is when these travel to the brain and lodge there, that can cause very serious issues."

He went on to advise to always wash your hands, and "never, ever under any circumstances eat raw or undercooked pork."

It didn't take long for mortified X users to flood the post with responses, with many suggesting they've just had a "new fear unlocked."

Another wrote: "I think the handling of uncooked meat is probably the bigger issue. Improper sanitation is probably what causes this more than anything. Wash those hands after handling and probably ought to wear gloves and then wash your hands."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "I may never eat pork again! Oh my!"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.