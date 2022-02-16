When the news broke yesterday that Prince Andrew agreed to settle the civil sex assault claim against him out of court, everyone asked the same thing - who’s footing the bill?

But now, people are taking to social media to question why the Duke of York will pay out millions to Virginia Giuffre, who he previously said he has no recollection of meeting.

Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, made the claim against Andrew for damages in her home country of the US, claiming she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew’s friend, to have sex with the royal when she was 17, a minor under US law.

Although the parties have settled the case, the agreement is not an admission of guilt from the Duke and he has always strenuously denied the allegations against him.

Here’s what people are saying on social media:

Journalist Emily Maitlis, who conducted the now-viral Newsnight interview with the Queen’s son, yesterday shared a podcast discussing the settlement:

Some wonder if it’s time for Maitlis to do another interview with the royal…

The Independent reports that Prince Andrew is now set to pay more than £10 million, including damages to Ms Giuffre and a donation to a charity “in support of victims’ rights,” to stop the case proceeding to a civil trial. The Telegraph reports that the figure is £12 million, however, and would be paid off “using money from the Queen” which is thought to come from her private Duchy of Lancaster estate which is worth an estimated £23m.

Following the news of the settlement, the Duke of York has faced renewed calls to give up one of his last remaining major titles. Last month he was stripped of his honorary military roles and he gave up his HRH style.

Buckingham Palace refused to comment on the settlement or who would fund it when approached by The Independent yesterday.

“We have never commented on the funding of the duke’s legal matters and won’t be now,” a palace spokesperson told The Independent.

For more, visit The Independent’s live blog.

