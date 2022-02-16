When the news broke yesterday that Prince Andrew agreed to settle the civil sex assault claim against him out of court, everyone asked the same thing - who’s footing the bill?
But now, people are taking to social media to question why the Duke of York will pay out millions to Virginia Giuffre, who he previously said he has no recollection of meeting.
Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, made the claim against Andrew for damages in her home country of the US, claiming she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew’s friend, to have sex with the royal when she was 17, a minor under US law.
Although the parties have settled the case, the agreement is not an admission of guilt from the Duke and he has always strenuously denied the allegations against him.
Here’s what people are saying on social media:
To someone he says he never even met\u2026. https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1493708165136932867\u00a0\u2026— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1644965411
Never met her. Don\u2019t remember the photograph. I was in pizza express in woking. Can\u2019t sweat. I demand a trial by jury. Ok here\u2019s a big pile of money.— James Felton (@James Felton) 1644943520
Hi Prince Andrew, you\u2019ve never met me either. Can I have some dosh?— Mr Ethical (@Mr Ethical) 1644943069
tfw you pay an undisclosed sum to someone you had no recollection of meetingpic.twitter.com/ZJ4t5cJ57b— Toby Earle (@Toby Earle) 1644948403
Hey Prince Andrew, you\u2019ve \u201cnever met me\u201d either.\n\nCan you please give me money too?— David Leavitt (@David Leavitt) 1644943847
Journalist Emily Maitlis, who conducted the now-viral Newsnight interview with the Queen’s son, yesterday shared a podcast discussing the settlement:
Prince Andrew told me he had never met Virginia Guiffre - so why did he just settle out of court in the civil sex claim she filed ? #Americast \u2066@BBCJonSopel\u2069 \u2066@awzurcher\u2069https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0bpb1mm\u00a0\u2026— emily m (@emily m) 1644967217
Some wonder if it’s time for Maitlis to do another interview with the royal…
Maybe it\u2019s time for another \u2018clear the air\u2019 interview with Emily Maitliss— Ben Quinn (@Ben Quinn) 1645000619
The Independent reports that Prince Andrew is now set to pay more than £10 million, including damages to Ms Giuffre and a donation to a charity “in support of victims’ rights,” to stop the case proceeding to a civil trial. The Telegraph reports that the figure is £12 million, however, and would be paid off “using money from the Queen” which is thought to come from her private Duchy of Lancaster estate which is worth an estimated £23m.
Following the news of the settlement, the Duke of York has faced renewed calls to give up one of his last remaining major titles. Last month he was stripped of his honorary military roles and he gave up his HRH style.
Buckingham Palace refused to comment on the settlement or who would fund it when approached by The Independent yesterday.
“We have never commented on the funding of the duke’s legal matters and won’t be now,” a palace spokesperson told The Independent.
