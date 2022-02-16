Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre who had accused the royal of raping her as a child.

According to court documents that were filed in Manhattan on Tuesday, an out-of-court settlement has been agreed upon by both Giuffre and the royal.

In a joint statement, Queen Elizabeth II’s son announced that he regretted his association with Jeffrey Epstein, who he admitted “trafficked countless young girls over many years”.

Prince Andrew also acknowledged that Giuffre is “an established victim of abuse” who had been subjected to “unfair public attacks.

He said he “commends the bravery” of her and other survivors of abuse.

“The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed),” the statement read.

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights,” it continued. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.”



He will now have to pay an undisclosed amount to Giuffre and make a donation to a charity “in support of victims’ rights” in exchange for the case no longer proceeding to trial.

Prince Andrew did not admit to any of the accusations made against him in the statement.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.”

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

The deal comes just weeks before Andrew was scheduled to sit for a deposition, where he would have been under oath by Giuffre’s lawyers.

