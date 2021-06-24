Prince George didn’t know he’d be king until his 7th birthday

Most kids get cake and some presents when they turn 7 - meanwhile Prince George was made aware that he would one day become King, a royal author has claimed.

Robert Lacey described how the decision was made by the Duke of Cambridge, William. He opted to tell his son, Prince George, of his royal bloodline later in life to ensure the young Prince could enjoy a ‘normal family upbringing’ and to allow the monarchy to ‘stay relevant and keep up with modern times.’

According to Lacey, the eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s discovery was slightly later than the norm. Though the date was not specified, it is said to be in summer 2020 around Prince George’s seventh birthday.

Lacey’s book, Battle of Brothers, released today, reveals the protective nature of dad William. He wanted his son to enjoy ‘normal life’ for as long as possible, with the plan to eventually break the news of his future royal duties gently and gradually.

“From George’s earliest days, William made no secret of his wish to spare his firstborn the casual initiation - or non-initiation - that he felt he had suffered as a child”, he writes.

Lacey also reported that the portrait of the ‘Four Monarchs’, which features Prince George, The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William, was taken when George had very little understanding of the context.

The caption read: “To mark the start of a new decade, a portrait has been released of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George.‬ The portrait was taken by Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.”

He’d apparently been taken away from a party to pose for the image alongside the three other heirs to the throne, which must have been a bit confusing if all he wanted to do was eat jelly and ice-cream.