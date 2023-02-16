Friend of Diana says Prince Harry should be SEARCHED if he turns up to Coronation

Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer and confidant says Prince Harry should be made to endure a rather humiliating frisk if he turns up at his father’s coronation.

David Emmanuel says the Duke of Sussex, 38, should be checked for a wire if he attends the King’s coronation in May.

Speaking to GB News, Diana’s former confidant said he feared the prince could turn spy for Netflix and record conversations for future TV broadcasts.

Emmanuel said: “I hope he gets searched before he arrives on this land. Because he could be wired up for Netflix, let’s be honest. Whatever’s said he will take back and give it to Netflix and do more stories.”

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have a multi-million dollar deal with the streamer, and they were paid a reported tens of millions of dollars for their recent docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan’.

Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020, and Harry released a tell-all book called Spare earlier this year.

There has been endless speculation on whether the couple will attend the wedding. It’s understood that King Charles would like to heal the rift - and both are expected to be on the guest list.

This week, Harry and Meghan were brutally roasted in the latest episode of South Park - and we rounded up eight of the most shocking moments.

Earlier this month, King Charles had a heartwarming response to the idea of Prince Harry making his grand return to the UK, when he was quizzed on his estranged relationship with his son during a public outing.

The monarch was visiting the University of East London's Stratford campus, when a fan in the crowd said: "Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?"

Instead of ignoring the pleas, the King simply responded: "It would be nice."

