'Harry and Meghan' branded 'dumb and stupid' in 'savage' South Park episode

Prince Harry and Megan Markle appear to have inspired the latest episode of South Park, and the creators of the show really aren’t holding back.

The new episode, titled 'The Worldwide Privacy Tour', focuses on the “Prince of Canada” as he looks to escape the limelight with the princess.

"The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town,” the episode description reads.

The characters are clearly inspired by Harry and Meghan, and the attitudes towards them in the show hardly seem favourable.

The pair are branded "dumb and stupid", while one character says they are "sick of hearing about them".

The character Kyle says about them in the new episode: "It seriously is driving me crazy. I'm sick of hearing about them but I can't get away from them!"

"They're everywhere. In my f****ing face," he adds in a scene set in the school dining hall.

His friend Stan then replies: "Look, Kyle, we just kind of don't care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife."

The episode also features a scene that takes place on a chat show. The pair enter the stage holding signs saying “we want privacy”, while the host holds up a copy of the Prince’s new book titled “Waaah”.

“You’ve lived a life with the Royal Family. You’ve had everything handed to you, but you say your life has been hard. You’ve written all about it in your new book ‘Waaah’."

The Prince’s wife then says: “I was totally like, ‘You should write a book because the Royal Family are like stupid and so are journalists.”

“Isn’t it true sir, that your questionable wife has her own TV show and hangs out with celebrities and does fashion magazines?”

The episode goes in pretty hard on Harry and Meghan Comedy Central





He adds: “Well I just think some people might say that your Instagram-loving b**** wife actually doesn’t want her privacy.”

The couple then move to South Park, with the princess saying: “If we moved here, people would think we're really serious about wanting to be normal.”



They then move in across the street from Kyle, who complains to his friends by saying: “They have this huge jet parked in front of my house and they keep on wanting me to buy their book.”

