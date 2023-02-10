King Charles' heartbreaking four-word response as fan asks 'bring back Harry'

King Charles had a heartwarming response to the idea of Prince Harry making his grand return to the UK, when he was quizzed on his estranged relationship with his son during a public outing.

The monarch was visiting the University of East London's Stratford campus, when a fan in the crowd said: "Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?"

Instead of ignoring the pleas, the King simply responded: "It would be nice."

