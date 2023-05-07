Prince Harry fans jump to his defence after wearing Dior suit at coronation

Prince Harry's outfit choice for the coronation has caused a stir online, prompting many fans to jump to his defence.

On May 6, millions tuned in to watch the ceremony. Family members, world leaders and A-listers were also in attendance at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke of Sussex, who was seated in the third row, sported a black suit from the French fashion house Dior. It was made up of a black wool and mohair peak lapel tailcoat, complete with a matching double-breasted vest and trousers. Harry paired the suit with a crisp white shirt and a grey tie.

The outfit was designed by Dior’s menswear creative director Kim Jones, who also helms Fendi womenswear and couture collections.

Harry had no formal role in the coronation but wore medals pinned to his suit jacket. He was reportedly asked to wear the outfit before swiftly returning to the US to celebrate his son's birthday with Meghan Markle.

It didn't take long for his ensemble to draw backlash from trolls online.

One called the outfit "tacky", while another slammed the outfit choice as "disgusting" for a "sacred day". Many more demanded that his titles be stripped as a result.

The critics were soon met with people defending his Dior suit, with one writing: "Kate and Charlotte wore McQueen and Camilla Oldfield; no problem. Yet Harry wears Dior and it's somehow a problem!"

Another added: "The @Dior suit has done it for me. They are crying and can never recover. I can't believe Harry's suit can overshadow the coronation. It has happened. They are mad."

























Harry returned home on a British Airways flight within hours of his father’s coronation.

Harry arrived at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at around 7.30pm local time (3.30am UK) to reunite with his son Archie on his fourth birthday.

