Prince Harry's view at King Charles III's coronation was seemingly blocked, thanks to the hat of his aunt, Princess Anne.

The 38-year-old was seated in the third row for the celebration while the Archbishop of Canterbury crowned his father and stepmother.

Eagle-eyed spectators took to social media to share the hilarious shot and poke fun at the momentary blunder.



"First there was the candle," the tweet read, seemingly referring to a shot of Meghan Markle at the late Queen's funeral being blocked by a candle.

One person said it "made their day," while another joked: "Turns out the new King does have a cracking sense of humour on the seating arrangements."

Millions across the world tuned in to watch the coronation on 6 May as Charles became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Shortly before 3pm, a crowd in front of Buckingham Palace sang the national anthem and chanted as the reduced flyover passed over the royal family on the balcony.

A cheer rang through the crowd as the King gave a final wave before returning inside the Palace.

Historian David Olusoga said the King’s coronation was a "huge effort to show the diversity of faith within Britain."

He told BBC News: "Today we’ve been reminded of the deep religious history of the country,| adding the ceremony had echoes of the mediaeval age."

"That sense of continuity, that sense of tradition, as a historian, is absolutely fascinating.

"It’s done now, a new reign formally begins," he continued.

"I think what you saw today was a strong representation and a huge effort to show the diversity of faith within Britain, one of the things that’s very different between the Britain of today and the Britain of 1953.

"I think it’s more difficult with a thousand-year-old ceremony to retroflect the fact we are one of the more secular nations in the world."

