Prince William has revealed why he worked alongside magazine sellers on the streets of London.

Weeks ago, the Duke of Cambridge kept a low profile as he sold copies of the British magazine, The Big Issue, which is known for aiding the homeless and those who struggle financially.

He was sporting a red vest and a hat to match as he sold the magazines to passersby on the street.

Considering the experience “eye-opening,” William has vowed to continue his role in helping those in need.

In light of his 40th birthday, the royal exclusively penned a story for the magazine about his day out in London town.

“I wanted to experience the other side and see what it was like to be a Big Issue vendor. My time was truly eye-opening,” the duke wrote.

William’s time spent selling the issues of the magazines to bewildered passersby also saw him spend an hour with Big Issue vendor Dave Martin.

Martin interviewed the duke for the latest edition, and the two are also on the cover of the magazine’s special edition.

He told the duke that his job selling the magazine helped him get off the street and gave him “respect.”

“I was begging at the time. Another vendor said I could be doing something a lot better and took me along to the Big Issue office,” Martin said.

William also went on to recollect the time his mother, the late Prince Diana, took him to a homeless shelter when he was 11 years old, which clearly places value on the royal that’s been with him ever since.

“I count myself extremely lucky to have a role that allows me to meet people from all walks of life and to understand their full story – whatever it may be. It’s a privilege that many of us, busy with our days, don’t always afford,” the duke said.

“And while I may seem like one of the most unlikely advocates for this cause, I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling,” he added.

The duke further noted that he would continue to do what he could to highlight the “solvable issue.”

“As [my mother] instinctively knew, and as I continue to try and highlight, the first step to fixing a problem is for everyone to see it for what it truly is. “

Read more of The Big Issue exclusive here.

