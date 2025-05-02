Princess Charlotte’s 10th birthday marked by picture release

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a photograph of their daughter Princess Charlotte to mark her 10th birthday.

Charlotte has been pictured sat on a grassy bank with hills in the background, and appears to be taking a break during a hike in Cumbria earlier this year.

The princess was snapped on an iPhone by Kate, a keen amateur photographer who regularly takes images of her children to mark official occasions.

Cumbria is famed for its Lake District scenery and the young royal is dressed for a day walking in the hills, wearing a camouflage jacket by hunting and shooting brand Jack Pyke and a sturdy rucksack.

The image of the smiling princess was posted on William and Kate’s official social media accounts with the words “Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte!” alongside a heart emoji and a picture credit for the Princess of Wales.

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, at 8.34am on May 2 2015, weighing 8lb 3oz.

She owes her middle names to Queen Elizabeth II and her late grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales – and is said by royal fans to bear a resemblance to both when they were younger.