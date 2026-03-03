Spotify is selling a $495 urn that plays your music after you die

Spotify has just launched its most bizarre product to date – so bizarre, in fact, that many questioned whether it was even real in the age of AI. Spoiler alert: It very much is.

It’s a morbid (but sometimes necessary) conversation about plans after death, and Spotify has put its own spin on it through a new collaboration with Liquid Death.

Dubbed the Eternal Playlist Urn, the limited-edition wireless speaker is described as ideal for "anyone looking to take their love for music to the next level".

The urn features a discreet built-in Bluetooth speaker designed to play the deceased’s favourite tracks in their afterlife.

Fans are even encouraged to curate their Eternal Playlist using a special generator created as part of the collab. Users answer a few questions about their Spotify listening habits, allowing the platform to create a personalised playlist.

Unsurprisingly, social media had thoughts – and quite frankly didn’t know how to feel about the launch.

One person poked fun at the new-age inventions no one asked for, referencing a designer Supreme coffin (yes, also real).

Another couldn’t get over its dystopian nature.

Others took the opportunity to ask themselves what they’d include as part of their Spotify urn playlist.

One quizzed who actually came up with the idea.

Meanwhile, another wasted no time in submitting their requests.

The Liquid Death x Spotify Eternal Playlist Urn will set you back $495 and is available in the US in limited quantities.

