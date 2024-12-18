For many, Christmas is a time for unique traditions and light-hearted fun – and, surprisingly, the royal family is no exception.

Behind the grandeur of royal celebrations, the British royals have their own share of festive traditions, including the exchange of playful, often cheeky gifts.

However, when Princess Diana first attended Sandringham to celebrate Christmas, she was caught off guard.

Unbeknown to the tradition, the late Princess of Wales found herself in an unexpectedly awkward moment during one of the gatherings.

According to journalist and writer Andrew Morton, Princess Diana arrived equipped with "thoughtful and expensive gifts" – a far cry from the royal's little-known festive activity.

Princess Diana was said to have gifted her sister-in-law Princess Anne a cashmere sweater. And, in return, Diana received a toilet roll holder.

Princess Diana reportedly told Morton: "It was highly fraught. I know I gave, but I can’t remember being a receiver.

"Isn’t that awful? I do all the presents, and Charles signs the cards.

"[It was] terrifying and so disappointing.

"No boisterous behaviour, lots of tension, silly behaviour, silly jokes that outsiders would find odd, but insiders understood."

The late princess’s royal butler, Paul Burrell, told Marie Claire that she wasn't particularly fond of Christmas and had to "grin and bear" it for the sake of her sons.

"It’s like a pressure cooker, Sandringham at Christmas, of people and emotion," he shared. "Some can stand it, some can’t. Diana couldn’t stand it."

According to Burrell, Diana attended the mandatory part of Christmas every year, then left as soon as she could.

