Princess Royal declines chance to learn how to rap at investiture

The Princess Royal was offered the chance to learn how to rap as a teacher who is using lyrics to help “prevent social tragedies” was made an MBE.

The offer came from Bhishma Asare, 34, who formed Rap Therapy as a way to teach young people to be creative and positively express themselves through rap.

He was honoured for services to education and mental health awareness at a ceremony at St James’s Palace on Thursday.

Bhishma Asare after being made an MBE at St James’s Palace (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Mr Asare, who is an English teacher at the Royal Russell School in Croydon and has been a long-time rapper, said: “I was explaining the process and saying that we get children to write about a specific emotion, to explicitly mention that emotion so they can decipher those feelings.

“Then I said to her ‘maybe I could teach you to rap?’

“She said she used to sing and that is about it.”

He added: “She kind of declined and said her time is up.”

Mr Asare said rap is a popular and powerful tool that helps people to communicate and express themselves.

Since 2018, the plan has been “to grow and reach as many children as possible” and “I feel like this MBE is for me but I also feel that it is for the community that I serve”.

He said: “I think one of the best things about the MBE is that it gets us in spaces to have discussions where we would not necessarily have been able to have got into those spaces.

“I think that is quite important, especially in communities that are quite deprived.

“The overall mission is to help prevent social tragedies – things like ending up in mental health institutes, in prisons, not having the right outlets for expressions or even ending up dead sometimes, or in gangs.”

He formed the idea of rap therapy against a backdrop of young people who feel vulnerable and may face the potential of getting mixed up with the wrong people in local communities where many youth clubs have been shut and there may not be many options for them to find places of refuge.

He said: “Rap is a very cool way to express yourself and, overall, it is a very popular genre of music.

“A lot of young people listen to rap but they have never been taught how to rap or told this is what you can do to express yourself.

“When you think about rap, rhythm and poetry, what we wanted to do is to break the stigma of rap.

“There are clear rules when we do this – no swearing, no cussing or degrading anyone’s race, religion or gender.

“You can always say something in a different way.

“It gets children to think about their word choices.”

He has seen children with high levels of anxiety come out of their shell, youngsters who have been able to channel their anger and walk away from an incident because they have been able to open up their lyric book and say how they feel in that moment.

He said the changes might be short term but there are efforts to have a longer-lasting impact.

Workshops seek to improve communication between young people and unlock positive ways for them to express themselves, in turn improving their mental health, he said.

He added students also find their communication, teamwork and listening skills – which they can use in and out of the classrooms – are improved by doing the workshops.

There is also a mentoring scheme where students can talk about situations they may not feel comfortable telling teachers or parents about. It is hoped the youngsters can relate to the mentors, who have grown up in similar backgrounds, and feel able to open up to them.