An Australian pub has issued a public apology after its attempt at a light-hearted promo campaign went down like a pint of warm beer.

The Woolshed on Hindley, in Adelaide, offered punters free drinks in exchange for their bras, telling them: “The bigger, the better.”

In a now-deleted Facebook ad, customers were instructed to “hang your bra in the shed” in order to bag themselves a beverage – and the larger the cup size, the larger the reward.

According to the online poster, an A cup would get you one free drink, a B cup would get you two and a C cup would get you three.

Bras were hung up on the walls of the nightclub to encourage people to contribute their own, the Daily Mailreports.

But it didn't all go as planned.

Social media was soon flooded with angry comments about the “misogynistic” and “offensive” campaign.

"We’ve just set the female gender back several decades,” one wrote, according to The Advertiser.

“Was a terrible idea from the get go. Whoever came up with it and then allowed it to be shared should be in big trouble, seriously inappropriate stuff,” said another.

A poster advertising the campaign was swiftly removed WoolshedAdelaide/Facebook

On Sunday, the Woolshed published a grovelling message expressing its remorse for the misguided idea.

It read: “We would like to address the concerns that have been raised regarding a recent social media post shared by our nightclub. We sincerely apologise for the fact that the post made some of our patrons feel uncomfortable and body-shamed as this was never our intention.

“Based on the feedback from our community we have cancelled the promotion and are workshopping ideas for different promotions that promote a fun, safe and inclusive environment for all. Moving forward senior management will be reviewing all promotional activity to ensure that it creates an inclusive environment for all our patrons.”

However, plenty of commentators were quick to laugh off the situation.

“I was looking [forward] to the 8 free drinks, people need to lighten up a little,” one wrote.

“What is happening with this world?” asked another. “No one was being forced to do something they didn’t want to do! If people were offended by what the promotion was then just don’t go!”

