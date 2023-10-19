Man punches woman in the face in New York subway 'because she's Jewish'

A man punched a woman in the face in a New York subway station over the weekend and told her he did it because “you are Jewish,” according to police.

The stranger walked up and hit the 29-year-old woman inside the Manhattan 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue subway station 7-train passageway at around 11:30 pm Saturday, police said as reported by theNew York Post.

The victim asked her attacker why he randomly attacked her when she did nothing to provoke him and he reportedly said his reason was “you are Jewish” and ran off, police said.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

It comes as Hamas and Israel continue a deadly war. US president Joe Biden said he had been “very blunt” with Israel’s leaders about the need to support getting aid to Palestinians in Gaza when he met with them on Wednesday.

Rishi Sunak will arrive in Israel on Thursday to meet its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and president, Isaac Herzog. No 10 said the UK prime minister would press for the route into Gaza to be opened as soon as possible to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and the exit of those stuck in the territory.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the assault and released images of the suspect on Wednesday.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.