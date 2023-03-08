QAnon conspiracy theorist ask fans to 'send money' so she can print her own currency

A QAnon conspiracy theorist is asking fans to help her print her own money.

Romana Didulo frequently posts on Telegram about her new bills, which say 100,000 on them, are white, and feature her emblem in the middle flanked by two flags.

When fans send legal tender, she gives some of the bills to them which she calls "loyalty money".

"Thank you to those who sent money to help print your loyalty money,” Didulo said in a Telegram live stream in late January, when she introduced the bills and proudly presented them to her followers. “Everyone, continue to send money so that we can continue to print."

“I am so hopeful that the loyalty money will allow me to purchase a prefab home or one of those tiny homes,” she added in her chat room. “How wonderful that would be for me and many others like me around Canada.”

“I can’t wait to hear when or how I can use this loyalty money for this purpose.”

Didulo, who tells her followers she is the real Queen of Canada and speaks out against a supposed war against the paedophilic deep state, has promised her followers the weird currency will make them rich.

But it is clear to us she is just another grifter.

Meanwhile, Alex Jones recently unveiled his own conspiracy about the QAnon conspiracy – proving that there’s nothing he won’t start a theory about.

Jones alleged that “Q” was actually created by US Intelligence to discredit conspiracy theorists like himself.

