QAnon Shaman welcomes the indictment against Trump

The latest person to weigh-in on the third Trump indictment in four months is Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, who famously wore a horned helmet during the Capitol riots.

Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November 2021 after pleading guilty to obstructing Congress' proceedings. He was released from jail earlier this year.

During the riots in 2021, Chansley became one of the well-known faces associated with the insurrection after breaking into the building and entering the Senate chamber. According to prosecutors he scrawled a note to former Vice-President Mike Pence on the rostrum that read: "It's only a matter of time. Justice is coming!"

After the former president was charged yesterday in relation to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, Chansley appeared on Sky News to talk about the indictment.

Speaking of the charges given to Trump, Chansley said: "The conspiracy charge was used to go after mafia members and it has since been sued to go after American citizens for a long time. And it's very easy to get a conviction based on a conspiracy charge. That's why they charged him with conspiracy."

However, the conspiracy theorist managed to find a positive in the indictment, saying that it might backfire on the prosecution "because the information regarding the election will end up becoming public knowledge through these court filings".

"So this may end up snapping back on the people that are pressing these charges, excuse now it all is going to be out in the open and the very real evidence that there was fraudulent or rigged certain portions of the election," he said.

So it seems whilst Chansley was critical of the charges against Trump, he seems to welcome the information he believes will show election fraud being "out in the open" as a result of the indictment.

Trump himself called the charges "political targeting" and has plead not-guilty to all four counts.

